Palarong Pambansa 2024 schedule finally revealed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Palarong Pambansa 2024’s official schedule was officially revealed by meet organizers on Friday, February 16.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages and the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City through its official Facebook page bared that the multi-sport meet will run from July 6 to 17.

July 6 will be the arrival of the student-athletes and other participants from the 17 regions across the country.

More than 12,000 student-athletes excluding their relatives, friends, and chaperons will converge in Cebu City for the weeklong meet.

Also happening from July 6-7 is the technical official’s orientation, solidary meeting, and the refresher course.

The opening ceremonies will be on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Unlike previous Palarong Pambansa editions, Cebu City’s hosting will have a one-day break on July 10 before competitions officially unfold on July 11.

Organizers said the tournament proper featuring 28 sports will run from July 11 to 15 in various venues around Cebu.

Meanwhile, the Closing Ceremony on July 16 will most probably be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cebu City formally sealed its hosting of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa for the first time in 30 years after signing the “Memorandum of Agreement” last February 3 at the Cebu City Hall.

No less than Vice President Sara Duterte and Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama signed the MOA.

After the MOA signing, many were asking about the schedule of the Palarong Pambansa since there were speculations it would be held this coming May.

However, Pages announced the final schedule of the games on Friday. He added that the newly-renovated Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be opened to the public this April.

As a trial of sorts to gauge the readiness of the City to host the Palarong Pambansa, it will first host the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet this April.

