Frasco seeks House probe on Metro Cebu traffic crisis

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Deputy Speaker and Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco filed House Resolution No. 1592 that directs the House Committees on Transportation and Good Government and Public Accountability to investigate the traffic crisis that is currently affecting Metro Cebu and identify possible solutions to said concern.

“Metropolitan Cebu, along with its growing population, has been suffering from severe traffic congestion and other transport-related problems,” read part of resolution that Frasco authored.

It added that “Metropolitan Cebu plays an increasingly significant role in the industrial, commercial and financial development of the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” thus the need to address its traffic crisis.

In his resolution, Frasco said, “the perennial issue of traffic congestion in Metropolitan Cebu greatly affects the general public, particularly the welfare and convenience of the commuters, their time spent in traveling, as well as their health and safety.”

Congestions problems, according to Frasco, also affect the movement of goods and services “causing disruptions in various economic activities and other businesses.”

Rep. Frasco mentioned a 2018 study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which says that the unresolved traffic congestion in Metro Cebu results to at least P1.1 billion in economic losses each day.

“There is a need to study the current traffic situation in Metropolitan Cebu and revisit the existing transportation and development policies and projects being implement, if any,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

AI tapped to help Cebu City manage traffic

Frasco’s proposal for access to affordable caskets pass committee deliberations

Frasco couple cleared of liability over turnover of ambulances to Danao City during pandemic

Frasco takes vacation after ‘Love’ fiasco

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP