Gaballo inches closer to challenging Moloney for WBO world title 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former interim world champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo cemented his hold as the next challenger of World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion Jason Moloney.

To recall, Gaballo left the ring unblemished in his fight against Thai Phai Pharob last February 13 after knocking the latter out in just 32 seconds in the opening round at the Midas Hotel in Pasay City.

His empathic win was a statement that he was more than ready to fight for another world title.

His promoter, JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing already showed their intention to challenge Moloney with the help of MP Promotions.

Gaballo’s win over Pharom improved his record to 27 wins with 22 knockouts and one loss and he successfully defend his WBO Oriental bantamweight strap.

Meanwhile, the visiting Thai suffered his fourth loss with 35 wins and 27 knockouts.

In his first world title shot, Gaballo fell short after getting knocked out in the fourth round by then-World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. in Carson City, California.

After that, Gaballo spent almost a year in hiatus but he made a huge comeback by winning the WBC Asian Continental and WBO Oriental bantamweight titles that catapulted him back to the world rankings.

Last year, Gaballo fought once against fellow Filipino Michael Bravo where he eked out a hard-fought split decision victory to defend his WBO Oriental bantamweight title.

On the other hand, Moloney is very familiar with fighting Filipino opponents in the ring.

He already victimized 15 Filipino opponents in his 27 victories. The last Filipino foe he fought with was Vincent Astrolabio and won the vacant WBO world bantamweight title last May in Stockton, United States by majority decision.

Last January 13, Moloney barely defended the WBO world title against Latin-American Saul Sanchez by a majority decision in Quebec City, Canada.

Moloney improved his record to 27 wins with 19 knockouts and two losses.

RELATED STORIES

Gaballo faces Indonesian in February in Manila

Gaballo to fight Bravo as he eyes another world title shot this year

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP