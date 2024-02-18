Bohol welcomed more than a million tourists in 2023

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The province of Bohol welcomed more than one million tourists in 2023, which was more than its target of 900, 000 for the year.

In a report that was posted on its official Facebook page, the provincial government said this resulted to P75.6 billion in tourist receipts “underscoring the essential role of tourism in Bohol’s economy.”

According to the Bohol Provincial Tourism Office (BPTO), a total of 1, 010, 248 tourists visited the island province in 2023. Of the number, majority or about 67 percent were domestic tourists while the remaining 33 percent were foreign travelers.

BPTO said that majority of the foreign tourists or about 41.8 percent were Koreans.

Bohol also welcomed guests from China, Taiwan, US, Germany and France, among others.

The provincial government credited the opening of direct flight to and from their province as a major consideration for the increased visits.

Also, its declaration as the first UNESCO Global Geopark was believed to have “further fueled interests” to visit Bohol.

Joan Pinat, the BPTO officer-in-charge, also mentioned of sustainable tourism practices that were implemented by their office and the strategic initiatives of the provincial government.

During his State of the Province Address in July 2023, Governor Erico Aris Aumentado gave emphasis on Bohol’s active presence in marketing and promotion efforts through participation in the tour and travel expos and international ecotourism travel marts and forums.

Aumentado said that this strategy elevated Bohol’s profile on the global stage, drawing in travelers from all corners of the world.

The Governor also outlined during his SOPA the province’s tourism agenda as it is poised to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the sector.

Under his administration, Aumentado said they will focus on rebranding and the creation of a master plan to redefine Bohol’s tourism management practices in order to achieve a brighter future for the province.

