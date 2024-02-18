Tagle inducted to French Legion of Honor

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the highest-ranking Filipino prelate serving in the Vatican, has been inducted to the French Legion of Honor, the highest recognition France bestows on its citizens and foreign nationals.

In ceremonies held in Rome on Thursday, Tagle was cited for his “remarkable career as a man of the Church at the service of the common good,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) and Radio Veritas said in their respective news sites.

The Filipino prelate is pro-prefect of the dicastery for evangelization, one of several administrative institutions under the Roman Curia, or central governing body of the Roman Catholic Church.

Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Legion of Honor is conferred on individuals for making significant contributions in their fields.

Radio Veritas quoted Tagle as saying: “I interpret this not so much as a recognition of my personal work, but as an affirmation of the mission of the whole Church called evangelization.”

“This recognition impels us to consistently and joyfully share Jesus and His gospel to all peoples through word, prayer, and the service of charity and human development,” he added.

“I accept this recognition in the name of the countless men and women who have served and continue to serve the evangelizing mission of the Church,” Tagle said.

“They are legion! In a special way I thank the priests, religious men and women, societies of apostolic life, mission societies from courageous lay people from France who have gone to the ends of the Earth to proclaim the Gospel,” he said.

‘Soul and heart’

French Ambassador to the Holy See Florence Mangin gave Tagle, 66, his insignia for the rank of officer of the Legion.

Present during the ceremony were Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See Myla Grace Macahilig, Philippine Ambassador to Italy Nathaniel Imperial, Tagle’s brother Manuel, and Fr. Gregory Ramon Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, the Italian college for Filipino diocesan priests.

Mangin cited Tagle’s “journey marked by concern for the poorest people and … his multiple efforts to help vulnerable children in Manila,” where he served as archbishop.

“It is this journey, these commitments of yours, these qualities of soul and heart that the French Republic wishes to salute and honor by elevating you to the rank of Officer of the Legion of Honor,” she said.

The CBCP said the diplomat noted Tagle’s social projects and advocacies in the Philippines, such as his programs for victims of violence and drug addiction as well as his commitment to migrants and victims of natural disasters.

Foundation

Gaston was quoted by Radio Veritas as saying that the French government particularly noted Tagle’s support for the Anak-Tulay ng Kabataan (Anak-TnK) Foundation, which helps homeless and impoverished children and their families in Metro Manila.

With an international network of volunteers, Anak-TnK was founded in 1998 by French Jesuit priest Jean-Francois Thomas. It is currently led by Fr. Matthieu Dauchez.

The Legion of Honor citation also gives recognition to Tagle’s leading role in the Church’s mission of evangelization assigned to him by Pope Francis in 2019, Gaston added.

Tagle served as Bishop of Imus, Cavite, from 2001 to 2011. He was the Archbishop of Manila in 2019 when appointed to the Roman Curia.

RELATED STORIES

Tagle one of cardinals eyed to become next pope, says report

Why Tagle is a leading papal contender

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP