Zubiri signs subpoena order vs Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has signed the subpoena against alleged sex offender Apollo Quiboloy.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Senate President for signing the subpoena against Apollo Quiboloy. My office has made it our policy to put the voices of women and children first. To put the voices of the victim survivors at the center,” said Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday during her panel’s probe on Quiboloy’s alleged crimes.

“I am glad that the current institution, under the Senate leadership has made it its policy too,” she added.

In an earlier statement, Zubiri said he would sign the subpoena for the religious leader when Zubiri returns from a trip to the Visayas.

“I have been told by my staff that the issuance of the subpoena for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has been prepared and is now ready for my signature,” Zubiri said earlier.

Zubiri’s assurance came after Hontiveros pressed the Senate leadership to summon, and not just invite, Quiboloy.

