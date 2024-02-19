SUGBU doubles bowling tilt: Bolongan-Fines tandem rules competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The tandem of Luke Bolongan and Mel Fines clinched the title of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout bowling tournament on Sunday, February 18, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bolongan, one of SUGBU’s elite bowlers, paired up with Fines to wrap up their four-game series campaign with a total of 1,584 pinfalls.

Bolongan and Fines scored 406 and 414 combined pinfalls in games three and four, respectively, to serve as their best outings.

The title-clinching victory put Bolongan on top of the current “Bowler of the Month” qualifying score sheet, while Fines is in 10th place.

Meanwhile, Rey Velarde and Roger Asumbrado grabbed the second place with a total of 1,577 pinfalls. They scored 409, 401, and 412 pinfalls in three games, but weren’t enough to put them on the top spot.

Rounding off the top three pairs of the tournament was Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno’s tandem with a total of 1,476 pinfalls.

Robert Sarvida and Rene Ceniza finished fourth place with 1,467 pinfalls, while Dory and Orly Enoveso landed in fifth place with 1,443 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers were SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza and Aui Padawan (1,382), Rommel Calipay and Noli Valencia (1,365), Tessie Dante and Dodong Dante (1,337), Tess Regino and Vivian Padawan (1,329), and Uwe Schulze and Cedric Luckenwald (1,314), respectively.

