Macarine eyes Roxas open water swim to end long break 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Pinoy Aquaman” Ingemar Macarine is taking a worthwhile rest before embarking on another grueling and cause-oriented open-water swim next month in Roxas City, Capiz.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Macarine revealed that he had to put open water swimming momentarily on the sideline after dealing with asthma attacks last year.

Many have noticed that he hasn’t been active in open-water swimming lately.

It’s mainly because his asthma attacks started after conquering the 10-kilometer non-stop swim across the Masbate Pass in June last year.

“After my 10KM swim in Masbate last June 2023, I had 3 severe asthma attacks. Because of that, I had to postpone my 15km Dakak swim and moved it to a later date,” said Macarine, a provincial prosecutor in Bohol.

His Masbate Pass swim served as his 37th successful open water swim which no other Filipino has done historically.

Now that he’s getting back in shape, he is eyeing another 10k open water non-stop swim in Roxas City next month.

“For now, I am eyeing a 10km advocacy swim in Roxas City next month. I am doing back-to-back training in preparation for that. I am hoping that the swim there would push through,” added Macarine.

His open-water swim in Roxas promotes marine conservation and a healthy lifestyle in partnership with the local government unit there.

NEWFOUND SPORT

Besides open-water swimming, Macarine has also fallen in love with sports fishing.

This growing sport hooked Macarine and he’s also promoting it as part of his clean water and marine conservation advocacy.

“Well, the sports of game fishing still forms part of my lifetime advocacies to promote clean water and marine conservation,” Macarine said.

“Sports fishing is one of the ways to promote sustainable fishing. Being born and raised in a fish-rich marine coastal towns of Malimono and Placer in Surigao del Norte, this game fishing is a way of promoting sustainable fishing among our fisher folks to earn a decent living. Massive commercial fishing is simply unsustainable.”

In fact, Macarine recently snagged a 24-kilogram Yellowfin Tuna in Cabangan, Zambales on one of his sports fishing trips.

After conquering Roxas, Macarine plans to fly to Canada to swim a historic Canada to the United States swim in June.

