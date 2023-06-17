Pinoy Aquaman guns for his 37th open water swim in Masbate seas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Pinoy Aquaman” Ingemar Macarine will attempt to log his 37th open water swim by the seas of Masbate on June 24, 2023.

Macarine, who recently turned 47, will swim unassisted across open seas from Bugtong Island to Matayum, Cataingan in Masbate which will span a total of 10-kilometers.

This will be Macarine’s first open-water swim of the year, following his 2022 Lake Michigan successful swim in Chicago, United States.

READ: ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ Ingemar Macarine conquers Lake Michigan

More than an open water swim

His open water swim is sponsored by Masbate Governor Antonio T. Kho as part of the events lined up for the annual Bagat Dagat Festival 2023.

For Macarine, it is more than just another open water swim.

At 47, Macarine wants to become the first Filipino or arguably the first person in the world to record as many ‘unprecedented swims’ in history.

Macarine said that ‘unprecedented swims’ was a term used by open water swimmers who swim on waters or seas that have not been conquered by any.

READ: Pinoy Aquaman Macarine’s goals: Finish full Ironman race, New York marathon

Resumé of Pinoy Aquaman

He is proud to say that he has conquered a handful in his resumé.

“Wala pa ni swim ani nga dagat. So, it’s an unprecedented swim. Bale 10-kilometers siya, standard swim gear and I’m not allowed to touch the boat,” Macarine said.

(This swim has never been attempted in this sea. So, it’s an unprecedented swim. It is a 10-kilometer one, standard swim gear, and I’m not allowed to touch the boat.)

“My target at this point in my life is to swim the most unprecedented swims of an open water swimmer,” he said.

“Mura og ako ra siguro sa Pilipinas or not sa tibuok kalibutan nga mohimo og unprecedented swims in locations that haven’t been swam by swimmers,” said Macarine who is an environmental lawyer and the Provincial Prosecutor in Bohol.

(It seems that I am the only one in the Philippines or not the whole world that will do unprecedented swims in locations that haven’t been swam by swimmers.)

READ: Cebu’s ‘Little Merman’ makes history, completes swim around Mactan Island

Pinoy Aquaman’s goals

Macarine said that one of his goals in his Masbate open water swim would be to promote the tourism in the province, so as raising awareness on marine conservation and healthy lifestyle.

“I want to promote tourism in Masbate and raise awareness on marine conservation. Above all, I want to set an example to my fellow lawyers that even at my age, I can still swim long distances and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” Macarine said.

“Kay kasagaran sa mga fellow lawyers nako are living a sedentary lifestyle. Ang uban naa pay bisyo pagpanigarilyo ug inom. So, hopefully, makainspire ni akong pagswim,” said Macarine.

(This is because some of my fellow lawyers are living a sedentary lifestyle. Others have bad habits such as smoking and drinking. So, hopefully, my swimming can inspire them.)

For Macarine, one of the biggest challenges he has for this swim is his lack of preparation. He said that he only prepared for this swim for a month, and most of his training was not on the water.

Still, he is confident that he can finish the 10K open water swim given the waters and weather in Masbate is cooperative on June 24.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP