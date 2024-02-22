Talisay fire: 15 families displaced, over P600k properties destroyed

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The fire that hit a residential area in Talisay City on Wednesday has displaced a total of 15 families and damaged more than P600,00 in properties.

The fire struck at 4:38 p.m. in Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, southern Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, February 21, 2024, the Talisay City Fire Station revealed.

Immediately after receiving a call about the incident, firefighters headed to a residential area in Purok Kamunggay, Lower Mahayahay, in said city.

A total of 12 fire trucks carrying 21 fire personnel were deployed to respond to the fire incident.

According to the report, the blaze started in the house of Leonida Jadraque that was occupied by Shine Jadraque.

At around 4:42 p.m., the fire, which affected an area of 450 square meters, was raised to the first alarm.

Fortunately, it was declared under control 13 minutes later or at around 4:55 p.m.

Only three minutes later, firefighters officially declared a fire out.

Damage was pegged at P675,000 in properties, according to authorities.

The report stated that the fire incident totally burned a total of 15 houses and displaced 21 families or 87 individuals.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

Fire officials in Talisay City are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the affected victims are temporarily housed inside the Candulawan gymnasium, and are provided tents and provisions by the Talisay City government.

