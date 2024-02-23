Rama to his critics: Reflect before you criticize me

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama urged his critics to reflect on their actions before making negative comments about him.

He emphasized the importance of self-reflection rather than resorting to criticism.

His comments were made in response to criticism from Lawyer Jose Daluz III, chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), who previously labeled Rama as “toxic” in earlier reports.

Daluz even called for Rama to retire, stating that it would benefit Cebu by removing Rama’s toxicity.

While he welcomed Daluz as a “worthy challenger,” Rama urged the MCWD chairman, during his program “Ingna’ng Mayor” aired on Sugboanon Channel, to reflect on his own actions before making “offensive” comments.

Earlier, Daluz announced his plan to run as a mayoral candidate in the 2025 midterm elections against Rama.

He is also running alongside Dave Tumulak, the former mayoral candidate who is now the barangay captain of Basak-Pardo.

In October 2023, it can also be recalled that Rama removed Daluz from the MCWD board and appointed Melquiades Feliciano as the new chairman.

This decision was made partly due to alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act related to three bulk water supply projects in Mactan, Cebu, approved by the MCWD board.

However, Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) had already said in a previous statement that “local executives have no authority to remove the chairperson and members of the Board of Directors of a Water District.”

“Magtan-aw ko sa newspaper no. Mag unite na daw ang opposition para papahawaon ko. Dayun kinsa man ang ipuli? Mga plunderers? Kinsa may mamuli? Kanang mga kawatan? Susmaryosep!” Rama remarked.

Moreover, Rama encouraged Daluz and other mayoral candidates to consider the ongoing Lenten Season.

“Lent Season man run, time for forgiveness, time for repentance, and most of all, time for an examination of conscience. Makonsensya mo,” he added.

He also shrugged off criticism by asserting, “He can describe me anything, but I’m sorry, I’m still the mayor.” /clorenciana

