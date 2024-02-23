Minglanilla eyes 4-0 in Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Abante Minglanilla team aims to extend their unbeaten run in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament on Saturday, February 24th, in southern Cebu.

Minglanilla, the former Gullas Cup basketball champions, remains undefeated in three games.

Tomorrow, they will face Sidlak Carcar at 5:30 p.m. in one of the three games featured in the tournament.

Minglanilla secured consecutive victories in a single day last weekend, defeating Naga Atong Garbo 65-58 and the defending champions, San Fernando Buffalos 72-56 at their home court in the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

This time, they will take on Carcar, which has a 1-2 record (1 win and 2 losses), still recovering from their narrow 60-61 defeat to San Fernando also last weekend.

In the opening game tomorrow, Talisay Aksyon Agad will face off against Naga at 4 p.m. Talisay and Naga are tied for second place in the standings with 2 wins and 1 loss each.

The winner will secure sole possession of second place in the standings.

Finally, San Fernando will face off against Blissful Sibonga at 7 p.m.

Sibonga is still seeking their first win after three games, while San Fernando aims to improve their 1-2 record in the tournament.

