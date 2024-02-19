Minglanilla thrashes San Fernando, now 3-0 in Rhea Gullas Cup cage wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abante Minglanilla proved they are a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Sports Festival’s basketball tournament.

This was after they thrashed the defending champions, San Fernando Bufallos, 72-56, at their home court in the Minglanilla Sports Complex on Sunday evening, February 18.

READ: Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla now 2-0 after beating Naga

The win cemented Minglanilla’s hold of the top spot of the team standings with their unblemished three-win record while inflicting San Fernando’s second loss in three games.

JC Rex Sanguenza unloaded 21 points to lead Minglanilla’s lopsided win over the Buffalos.

He paired it with seven steals, seven rebounds, and two assists to emerge as the lone double-digit performer for the home team.

Christian Andrew Amaba added eight points with 11 boards and four steals, while Clynt Vincent Castanares chipped in six markers.

Minglanilla led as many as 26 points, 57-31, in the second half.

READ: Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla, Carcar beat foes in cage wars

San Fernando’s Alfonso Aurio Jr. duplicated his 22-point game in their hard-fought win against Carcar on Saturday evening, but it wasn’t enough to stop the rampaging Minglanilla on Sunday.

Vaness Deiparine flirted with a double-double game for the losing squad after scoring nine points with 10 rebounds.

In the other game, Naga Atong Garbo also logged a dominant win over Blissful Sibonga, 81-64.

John Carlo Bastismo and Rex Albiso scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, in Naga’s win.

Nino Keans Dean Hermia spoiled his 17-point game for Sibonga.

On the other hand, Talisay Aksyon Agad beats Sidlak Carcar, 87-76, behind John Mark Lasola’s game-high 24-point game.

ALSO READ: Defense, chemistry are what Tim Cone feels will be Gilas strengths

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP