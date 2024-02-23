Bohol encounter: Police on full alert following clash with ‘NPA fighters’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Bohol encounter on Friday between government forces and NPA rebels has put the province’s entire police force on full alert status.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez said the Bohol encounter occurred in Bilar town.

Nuez also relayed the agency’s official statement in a video posted on their social media page hours after the incident which killed six persons including five from the rebels’ side.

“Ang atoang kapulisan, naa lang gihapon didto sa Bilar ug gi-implement na sa atong provincial director ang full alert status sa tibuok lalawigan sa Bohol,” he said.

Meanwhile, civilians affected by the Bohol encounter have been evacuated by police personnel to a safe and secure location, with operatives on guard.

Nuez disclosed that they are conducting scouring operations in the encounter area.

In addition to this, they are implementing “Oplan Sugpo Krimen,” wherein checkpoints and roadblocks are being put up in strategic locations in the province.

In order to monitor any possible activities of other remnants, they also deployed intelligence teams.

Aside from the highways, authorities will also be monitoring hospitals and clinics where the wounded in the Bohol encounter could go for treatment.

The armed encounter in Purok Matinan-ao Dos, Barangay Campagao, Bilar, Bohol lasted for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

It resulted to the death of Police Corporal Gilbert Amper, who was shot on the head.

Meanwhile, Police Corporal Gerard Rollon sustained a gunshot wound on his body and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The slain NPA members in the Bohol encounter were identified as squad leader Domingo Compoc, assistant squad leader Parlito Segovia, Marlon Omosura, Hannah Joy Cesista, and a certain “Juaning.”

In light of the incident, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) also released an official statement.

PRO-7 regional director, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, lauded the major breakthrough against communist-terrorist groups in the province.

Moreover, he relayed that the PRO-7 is also mourning the death of Police Corporal Gilbert Amper, who died as a hero.

As of this posting, authorities are tending to the needs of the affected residents of the Bohol encounter.

A team has also been designated to ensure that Amper’s family is given immediate assistance.

“The death of our hero cop will not be in vain and we shall continue doing our job well to give his sacrifices an everlasting meaning in the memory of his family and the Filipino people,” Aberin said in the statement.

