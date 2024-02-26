Rama: I don’t like people’s initiative; Marcos, Duterte, do your job

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama calls the president and vice president of the country to do their job.

And amid the ongoing debate on the Charter Change, Rama said there would be no need to have another revolution.

“That is [my] very clean position [as] the mayor of City of Cebu and I will continue to stand by it,” Rama said during the prayer rally on Sunday, February 25, at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Consequently, Rama asked the country’s two top leaders to give the nation “progress, peace, and prosperity” and expressed his opposition to the signature drive for Charter Change.

“I do not like [the] People’s Initiative because it has become a congressional initiative and likewise it has become a sacred initiative. We are not for sale. Cebu City is not for sale. Our country is not for sale,” Rama said.

Rama recalled that the venue of the prayer rally on Sunday, in the SRP, was also the venue of the Uniteam where President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte staged their grand rally in Cebu in 2022.

“This is the same South Road Property where we were fighting for a united Marcos-Duterte,” Rama said.

With this, he said everyone should be “united, indivisible, [and] undivided.”

“That’s why, Marcos, Duterte, do your job…Marcos, Duterte, do your job because when we can see things are not going well, it will always be the people complaining,” Rama said.

Moreover, he also urged the people to “unite” the Philippines, saying that it is the only country the Filipinos have.

“For our former president, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the mayor, we have to pray for him too for good health, wisdom, security, and peace of mind,” Rama told the audience.

Besides Rama, Councilor Dondon Hontiveros also attended the prayer rally which ended on February 26 midnight.

