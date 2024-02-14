Archbishop Palma stands with CBCP vs charter change

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The varying opinions on the proposed charter change should be respected, according to Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

But as for himself, Palma said he is inclined to support the stand of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ (CBCP) against plans to amend the Constitution.

“In principle, what we are saying is ‘no, we do not support.’ Why? The bishops have explained [that] the people’s initiative is an effort practically at the heart of it [which] is to revive the efforts towards charter change. We feel that way,” Palma said.

Palma said that he trust in the “communal discernment” of the bishops.

Moreover, Palma, who was also former president of the CBCP, said that the bishops acknowledge that the constitution may not be perfect but “it still is a good constitution.”

The prelate added that should changes be introduced on the Constitutions, this was not a guarantee that these changes “would be a better way to approach the many concerns and problems” of the country.

And he expressed hope that the movers of the proposed charter change would also respect the stand of church leaders and others who are against it.

“We respect that (moves to amend the Constitution) but we also say [that] if we respect you, respect also, as well those who have different convictions. Incidentally, as bishops, our conviction is we don’t accept charter change and we don’t agree with the signature campaign,” he said.

Palma announced his stand on the issue during a press conference that was held at the Archbishop’s Palace in Cebu City on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

