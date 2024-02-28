Remulla confirms Teves on Interpol red notice, target of global manhunt

MANILA, Philippines – Former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. is currently the target of an international manhunt following his inclusion in the red notice system of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed on Wednesday.

Remulla said that Teves is already included in Interpol’s Red Notice System.

An INTERPOL Red Notice is a global alert to locate and provisionally detain a person awaiting extradition or similar legal action based on a valid arrest warrant from the requesting country.

“With more than 190 member countries, INTERPOL ensures the broad distribution of these notices, which are also accessible to international entities like the United Nations and International Criminal Court for arresting fugitives and conducting investigations,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Teves is accused of masterminding the killing of then Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, on March 4, 2023, which also resulted in numerous injuries.

Teves is also facing cases related to the death of three individuals from March to June 2019 in Negros Oriental, violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and violations of the Law on Explosives following the discovery of high-caliber weapons and ammunition in his family’s compound.

On July 26, 2023, the ATC designated Teves Jr. and his affiliated armed group as a terrorist organization, identifying both the group and its members as terrorist entities.

Remulla also announced that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had officially canceled Teves’ passport.

However, the DOJ admitted that they remain uncertain when the government would be able to bring Teves back to the country.

“We have to be patient. We will just have to wait. It’s difficult to give an estimate as to when…We’ll go through the process. We won’t stop working here. We will continue our work, so just give us more time,” Remulla said.

Remulla said officials of the justice department and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) are now studying the possibility of sending a team to Timor Leste to implement the arrest warrant issued by a local court against Teves through Interpol’s red notice.

Remulla said Teves is in Timor Leste.

