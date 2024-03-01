LPG price: P3.30 more for every 11-kg tank

MANILA, Philippines — The price of cooking gas has gone up again and this is the third month in a row that this happened.

An increase of P0.30 per kilogram in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices effective Friday, March 1 was announced by Petron Corp. in an advisory.

READ: Gasoline prices to be slashed by 70 centavos/liter, diesel by 95 centavos/liter

This is equivalent to an increase of LPR price of P3.30 per 11-kilogram tank.

“This reflects the international contract price of LPG for the month of March,” Petron said.

READ: LPG prices up P10.45 per 11-kg tank in Feb

Last month, consumers were greeted with an increase of LPG price of P10.45 per cylinder.

Data from the Department of Energy show that retail prices of cooking gas in Metro Manila ranged from P920 to P1,100 per tank in January.

READ: Fuel prices in Cebu City gas stations as of Feb. 13

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP