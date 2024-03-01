Women’s Month: Netizens take on ‘I am a woman, of course…’ trend

CONSOLACION, Cebu — The month of March is declared as International Women’s Month where women’s achievements and contributions are recognized.

It is a special day where women from all over the world celebrate empowerment.

International Women’s Month started when working women in the United States held a rally to protest against work discrimination and demanded equality in the 20th century.

In the Philippines, on March 1, 1988, former President Corazon Aquino signed Proclamation No. 224 s. 1988 “Declaring the First Week of March of Every Year as Women’s Week and March 8, 1988, as Women’s Rights and International Peace Day.”

On March 17, 1988, Aquino signed Proclamation No. 227 s. 1988 stating “Providing for the observance of March as ‘Women’s Role in History Month’.”

Every woman is being celebrated today. And as part of the International Women’s Month celebration, we will not forget to ride with the trend, ‘I am a Woman, of course…’

Since Filipinos are known to be witty, women grab this opportunity to jot down their entries in the Facebook post of CDN Digital’s comment section.

READ:

One user commented, “I am a woman of course, pirmeng sakto!” and we couldn’t agree more.

Women are known to be strong and independent because they are trained to do so. One netizen has a heartfelt take on this trend.

“I am a woman of course I learned how to become independent in the toughest and most heart shattering way.”

Let this month be a reminder that a woman may appear strong and put-together, but deep inside is a sensitive soul yearning for approval and love. Behind a strong woman is a scarred warrior, and behind an independent woman is someone obliged to work hard to conform to society’s oftentimes cruel standards.

March is a month designated to celebrate women. But with the sacrifices every woman makes, it is but right and just to celebrate her every single day.