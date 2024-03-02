Cigarettes blamed for causing most of 3,044 fires in 2024 – BFP

MANILA, Philippines — As many as 3,044 fire incidents have been recorded in 2024 so far with cigarettes blamed for most of the blaze.

This was according to Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) spokesperson Annalee Atienza on Friday,

Amid the worrisome statistics, Atienza appealed to the public to take necessary measures to prevent fires.

Compared to the fire rates across the country from January to March last year, Atienza noted an increase in fire incidents in 2024 within the same timeframe.

READ: BFP Cebu City: Collaboration, coordination needed in fire prevention

“Mayroon na pong 3,044 simula nung January 1 to March 1 sa mga oras na ito. Kumpara po sa nakaraang taong, 2,424, so nasa 25.6 percent and tinaas,” said Atienza on the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing.

(We have 3,044 fire incidents from January to March 1. Compared to last year, there were 2,424 cases, so the increase is around 25.6 percent.)

Most of these fires are residential, said Atienza, and the leading causes of fires are cigarettes, open-flame cooking, and electrical ignition.

READ: Did you know: National Fire Prevention Month

The BFP spokesperson urged the public to be more vigilant and conscious of their surroundings.

“Kailangan po concerted efforts, bayanihan talaga. Hindi po kaya ng Bureau of Fire Protection agency lamang,” said Atienza.

(Concerted efforts are needed, and heroism. The Bureau of Fire Protection agency cannot do it alone.)

March marks the country’s Fire Prevention Month, as per the proclamation of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. back in 1966.

On Friday, during the opening of Fire Prevention Month, fire agencies in Cebu have lined up several activities such as forums and trainings to address the problem.

READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP