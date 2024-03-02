Nestor Archival not sure of mayoralty run; cites need for resources, consultation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival said he is willing to take on the challenge of running for mayor in the 2025 midterm polls.

However, he mentioned that running for the position requires careful consideration as it is a “big” position to fill, which necessitates ample resources, particularly finances.

“Right now gyud, akong gisulti ni Mayor Tommy, I need more time. This is a big job. I am willing ko mo do the task but how to be in that position; you need resources. Although I have the backing sa group, but there are additional resources needed, financial aspect,” Archival said.

He added that in his 18 years of being with Mayor Tommy in one political party, he never questioned his sincerity as he believes that their “frequency is in sync.”

Moreover, Nestor Archival noted that although he was part of Rama’s selection in the 2025 polls, he has already spoken with the mayor and was given a deadline to decide.

“I told him… I need to consult the group. I am a team player, whatever decision para sa Cebu City, naa kay team nga maka-join,” he said.

The councilor shared that if it’s really his destiny to become mayor, he stated that he would prioritize addressing the basic needs of the people in the city.

These “basic” problems, which he identified as flooding, traffic, and garbage, are areas he finds crucial to tackle.

“Si Tommy maayo man gyud kaayo mangita og investors. We need to get his expertise diha… Business and environment have to go together,” Archival explained.

Meanwhile, when asked about his edge over other candidates, Nestor Archival highlighted his political experience and dedication to improving the education of students in Cebu City.

He mentioned that he has not been receiving his salary of at least P100,000, as he has been allocating it to scholarships for students.

Additionally, Nestor Archival emphasized his advocacy for environmental sustainability and food production and security.

Last February 29, Former Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he intends to run for Vice Mayor in the 2025 polls if Archival accepts his endorsement as his mayoral candidate.

Osmeña disclosed that he has been in discussions with Archival to consider running for mayor, as he believes Archival has the potential to be a “good” leader for Cebu City.

“If Archival runs, I will run. That’s how far I am willing to go. If he’s not running, I don’t care. Why would I waste my time with someone else?” he remarked.

