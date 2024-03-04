Lavandero crowned One Central Eagles Region Chess tilt champion 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Dave Lavandero emerged as the overall champion of the One Central Eagles Region Annual Chess Tournament held over the weekend in Cebu City.

Lavandero finished his campaign with a tournament-high 8.5 points after the nine-round competition.

His win earned him the P5,000 purse plus a trophy.

ALSO READ: Lavandero tops Cebu School of Chess Scholastics tournament

The 17th seed, Lavandero, nearly had a perfect campaign, if not for his fourth-round draw against National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon.

Despite that, he still put out a superb performance during the match held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Lavandero started with a three-game winning streak against Frexine Maria Lim, Kyrie Elijah Abellana, and James Char Alegado before absorbing the draw with NM Ganzon.

He went on to win his last five matches against Jose Felipge Gelig, Arje Villarin, and Joel Pacuribot.

ALSO READ: UC Webmaster’s John Dave Lavandero tops CCSI Under-20 Chess Tourney

Lavandero defeated top seed and International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap in the eighth round and sealed his impressive outing with a win over Anthony Makinano in the final round.

IM Yap eventually finished second with 8.0 points, followed by Allan Pason, also with 8.0 points. They were ranked according to their total tie-break points.

The fourth to fifth placers were Jervy Villarin (7.5) and Daniel Baylosis (7.5), respectively.

The sixth to 10th placers in the tournament were Paul Joseph Dumadapat (7.5), Makinano (7.0), Edsel Vosotros (7.0), Allan Salientes (7.0), and Adelyn Bensi (7.0), respectively.

The tournament that Lavandero won, was organized by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Philippine Eagles (TFOE-PE) Central Visayas Region 16 in cooperation with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter and the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Cebu Chapter.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP