UC Webmaster’s John Dave Lavandero tops CCSI Under-20 Chess Tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— John Dave Lavandero ruled the Comprehensive Credit Services Incorporated (CCSI) Under-20 Chess Tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu which happened over the weekend.

Lavandero, a protégé of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap and a member of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters chess team, finished his campaign with a near-perfect 8.5 points in the nine round Swiss system competition.

He defeated Justin Louis Joseph, Cindy Grance Manlosa, and Justin Pacaña in the first three rounds, but Lavandero had a draw against Frederick Malabago in the fourth round.

He reinstated his winning streak in the ensuing rounds, winning all five of it against Ricsbriel Sanchez, Ressa Santillana, Keirt Rusia, Daniel Baylosis, and Elmer Lucino.

It was a fitting victory for Lavandero after he finished third in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) earlier this year in Carcar City, south Cebu.

He only placed third behind CVIRAA champion and Palarong Pambansa-bound Daniel Baylosis.

However, this time he emerged on top with Baylosis placing second with 7.5 points, while Joseph rounded off the top three with 7.5 points as well. Baylosis and Joseph’s final rankings in the tournament were based on their total tie break points.

A total of 163 young woodpushers competed in the tournament.

Lavandero took home P5,000 purse plus a trophy and other gift certificates.

The fourth to 10th placers of the tournament were Reduard Contaio (7.5), Rusia (7.0), Marie Kristine Lavandero (7.0), John Niño Babon (7.0), Casey Manlosa (7.0), Johnsen Nedic (7.0), and Khieyth Huros (7.0), respectively.

