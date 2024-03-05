World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Philippine Men’s National football team to face Iraq

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Men’s National team (PMNT), formerly the Philippine Azkals, will square off with Iraq in back-to-back matches on March 21 and 26 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2.

Their first match against the Iraqis will be at the Basra Stadium, while their second encounter will be at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Recently, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced its official 26-player roster that will make up the team for the 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2.

The team is comprised of veteran and young players who campaigned for the Philippines in previous international tournaments.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge spearheads the team along with Carli de Murga, Simone Rota, Patrick Deyto, Oskari Kekkonen, Justin Baas, Kevin Ingreso, Daisuke Sato, Jesse Thomas Curran, Santiago, Rublico, Stephan Shrock, Patrick Reichelt, Bienvenido Maranon, Pocholo Bugas, Dennis Villanueva, Jose Elmer Porteria, Dennis Villanueva, Simen Lyngbo, Mike Ott, Marwin Angeles, Jesus Joaqun Melliza, Audie Menzi, Kenshiro Daniels, and Marwin Angeles.

The team will be campaigning under the new leadership of team manager Freddy Razon Gonzales, who succeeded Dan Palami’s position.

After their date with Iraq, the team will face Vietnam and Indonesia in November at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Before PFF unveiled the 26-man roster of the team, four of Cebu Football Club’s trusted players, Florencio Badelic Jr., Chima Uzoka, Jaime Rosquillo, and Jeremiah Borlongan, were called up for the training camp.

