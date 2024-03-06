CEC Dragons to hold tryouts on March 9 

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Cebu Eastern College, CEC Dragons will conduct tryouts for its basketball teams on March 9, at the CEC gymnasium in downtown Cebu City.

CEC is one of the touted high school squads in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament.

There will be three age groups open for tryouts on Saturday, March 9, intended to fill the Dragons’ roster for Cesafi and other relevant tournaments.

No less than CEC Dragons head coach Mark Tallo will supervise the tryouts.

To recall, the Dragons became one of the most exciting teams to watch in the previous season of the Cesafi high school basketball tournament.

This was after, they toppled the eventual three-peat champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 71-61, in the elimination round.

The CEC Dragons finished their season with six wins and four losses, but eventually failed to make it to the final four due to the Cesafi’s winner-over-the-other rule.

Despite this, the Dragons made an impression that they can also contend in the highly-competitive Cesafi high school division.

Meanwhile, its 12-under topped the Cesafi elementary division basketball after beating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 58-34, last December.

The tryouts will begin at 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

It will have the 12-under (born 2012), 15-under (born 2009), and 18-under (born 2006) categories for its tryouts. Successful applicants will man the CEC Dragons teams that will represent the school in various basketball tournaments.

