Meet Sanny, 5, the youngest member of PADS

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Fun runs are both for having fun and for inspiring others when you try and hit your best personal record.

To some, fun runs are their avenue to spend time with their friends outside the corners of the room of restaurants or the office.

For the families running this is their way of staying active and inculcating to their kids that staying active is fun.

And just last Sunday, one of the biggest fun runs in Cebu was able to loop in 13,000 runners and one of them stood out.

A small runner with big dreams.

Meet, Sanny John Baula, five, from Mandaue City and the youngest member of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc., or PADS.

In an interview with CDN Digital, his father, Sanny shared that it was such a momentous event for their family especially for Sanny.

“Lingaw kaayu siya first time experience,’ he said.

(He enjoed the first time experience a lot.)

Sanny ran the four-kilometer distance together with the rest of the members of PADS.

JP Maunes, the founder of PADS, shared photos of Sanny on his Facebook page with the caption, “Let’s make running possible for Filipinos with disabilities.”

Sanny was given his running blade last December through the help of private sponsors.

Now, Sanny is slowly training with PADS as he decides what sport he wants to join.

“Ongoing training siya onsay sports apilan niya naayg mga coming event nga mga fun run gihapon,” said his father.

(His training is ongoing what sports he would join if there are coming events such as fun run still.)

Sanny might now be the only one who ran with a disability last Sunday, but just like his name, Sanny brightened the day of so many people around him and inspired them to keep going.

“Dili mawala sa pagalaum pray lang jud always sa Ginoo,” Sanny added.

(Don’t lose hope, let’s just always pray to God.)

We can’t wait to see more of you Sanny!