Visayan Electric urges consumers to intensify energy-saving practices

With Cebu currently facing the impact of El Niño, Visayan Electric urges its consumers to ramp up their energy-saving practices in response to the dry spell announced by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). This weather phenomenon is expected to persist, affecting not only Cebu but also other provinces in Central Visayas.

I encourage everyone to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially during the peak of the day’s heat. Engr. Raul Lucero President and COO of Visayan Electric

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Visayan Electric emphasizes the importance of both energy conservation and physical well-being.

Engr. Raul Lucero, President and COO of Visayan Electric, urges customers to be proactive in managing their power consumption, highlighting the collective responsibility shared between the distribution utility and its consumers to ensure a reliable power supply during the prolonged dry season.