Kumong Bol-Anon XIV: Tagacanao knocks out Indonesian foe, earns WBA Asia super flyweight strap

TAGBILARAN CITY, PHILIPPINES — Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao from Carcar City captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title with a sensational sixth-round knockout victory over Indonesian Hamson Lamandau in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIV” on Friday, March 8, at Saulog Gymnasium.

Tagacanao, a prized ward of Villamor Boxing Gym, engaged in a thrilling toe-to-toe battle with Lamandau, much to the delight of Boholano boxing fans.

Tagacanao was the more superior of the two after knocking down Lamandau twice.

He first knocked down Lamandau in the second round with a body shot. Despite this, Lamandau showed heart and fought Tagacanao toe-to-toe, but a timely right overhand finished him off at the 2:13 mark of the sixth round.

With this victory, Tagacanao extended his unbeaten record to eight wins, including seven knockouts, while Lamandau suffered his sixth defeat alongside 12 victories, nine knockouts, and one draw.

In the undercard bouts, Tagacanao’s stablemate Christian Balunan dispatched Clyde Azarcon via a third-round knockout.

Balunan, a native of Consolacion town, north Cebu decked Azarcon three times to remain unbeaten in 10 fights with six knockouts.

Meanwhile, prospects from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, Leonard Pores III, Richard Laspoña, and Sugarey Leonard Pores, emerged victorious in their respective matches.

Pores III marked his professional debut with a second-round knockout victory over Jarel Escreber of Cagayan de Oro, who absorbed his third loss in three fights.

Meanwhile, Laspoña made Raniel Alisoso of J&G Dumaguit Boxing Gym quit on his stool before the second round started.

Sugarey Leonard Pores maintained his flawless record by knocking out Jacklien Serenoso of Davao Del Norte in the third round. Pores grabbed his fourth win with three knockouts, while Serenoso suffered his third loss in six fights with one knockout.

Arlando Senoc of Big Yellow Boxing Gym delivered an impressive performance, defeating Norman Russiana of Mandaue City via a second-round knockout. Senoc claimed his second win, both by knockout, while Russiana’s record now stands at six losses, one win, and one draw.

