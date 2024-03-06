Kumong Bol-Anon 14: Korean, Indon boxers arrive in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The foreign fighters of ‘Kumong Bol-anon 14’ have arrived in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Wednesday, March 6.

The invaders will challenge homegrown heroes in the fight card scheduled on Friday, March 8 at the Saulog gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Korean boxing prospect Tae Sun Kim and Hamson Lamandau of Indonesia arrived in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, with their trainers. They will face Virgel “Valiente” Vitor and Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao, respectively.

The 27-year-old Kim of Anyang, South Korea was accompanied by his trainer Choul Park and manager Youngchu Ji.

He is scheduled for a 12-rounder duel against Vitor of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in the Kumong Bol-anon 14 card’s main event.

Meanwhile, Lamandau takes on Tagacanao for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title for 10 rounds in the co-main event.

Lamandau’s cornerman and trainer Hawendra Julio accompanies him in this fight.

This will be both Kim and Lamandau’s first time to fight in the Philippines, and there’s no better place to hold it than at the beautiful island destination of Bohol.

Kim is already familiar with Filipino boxers having fought John Ray Logatiman in 2021 in South Korea with their bout ending in a split draw.

He has a record of 11 wins with eight knockouts with one loss and two draws, while Vitor boasts of a more accomplished record of 21-3 (win-loss) with 14 knockouts.

On the other hand, Lamandau, 29, has a 12-5-1 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts, while Tagacanao is unbeaten in seven fights with six KOs.

Kumong Bol-anon 14 which features a total of eight professional bouts is promoted by the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

For ticket prices, check out PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s official Facebook page.

