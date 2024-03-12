Archival reveals potential lineup for 2025 polls in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, revealed his potential lineup for the 2025 midterm polls.

Archival, who former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña endorsed for mayor, made the announcement in a media forum.

Despite still being unsure with his mayoral bid, Archival disclosed his potential candidates for the North District and South District of Cebu City.

For the congressional seat, councilor Mary Ann delos Santos is eyed for the north while Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa is being eyed for the south.

Meanwhile, the potential councilors coming from the north are Babes Andales, Alvin Dizon, and Alvin Arcilla.

Archival’s potential candidates for the south include Jose Abellanosa, Margot Osmeña, and Jun Gabuya.

Archival also added that the lineup is still considered a “long list” as the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) believes in a “collaborative” decision.

Is Archival running for mayor?

Although he disclosed names for his possible slate, Archival’s commitment to running as mayor remains questionable due to financial issues.

“I’m telling Tommy [Osmeña] that ‘give me time’… willingness is one of the ingredients to run but some of the resources, like financial resources, you need that. If [we] cannot find it, then I [won’t] run. So, I’m trying to find ways. How can I find it? That’s the question. So hopefully, in the next few weeks or months, I could tell Tommy and the rest of the team that I will be running,” Archival said.

Meanwhile, when asked about his possible platforms when he finally decides to run as mayor, the councilor highlighted his focus on putting the “in-house” in order and finding the “right” finances.

“Being a councilor right now, there are so many things that we need to put in. First, put in house in order. We understand that… most of the heads there are new, diba? Some of them are even inexperienced pa… we can probably put in people there nga kinahanglan kamao na daan,” Archival said.

“The other one [is] try to find the right finances… because the finances are actually the fuel; mura siyag gasolina sa sakyanan ba. So, the budget for me, it should be realistic. Meaning to say, what is coming in should be the one coming out… these are so important things nga angay jud natong tan-awn,” he added.

It can be recalled that Archival is the endorsed mayoral candidate of Tomas Osmeña for the 2025 elections. Osmeña said that if Archival runs, he will run for vice mayor.

