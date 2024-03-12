USJ-R Jaguars 3×3 squad vows to give all in Red Bull Half Court National Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars 3×3 squad vows to give their all as they travel to Manila for the Red Bull Half Court National Finals.

The Jaguars of head coach Melo Banua dominated the Red Bull Half Court Cebu Qualifiers at the Sisters of Mary School-Boystown in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

The team was composed of veteran Jaguars in Elmer Echavez, Karl Cabulao, Aaron Tabio, and Milo Janao.

With their victory last weekend, USJ-R Jaguars pulled themselves closer to the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to New York City to represent the Philippines in the world championships.

Thus, they are highly motivated heading into the national finals in Manila on April 27.

For Janao, their campaign in the tournament wasn’t as easy as it looked because of the hot weather and intense competition.

“Ang na experience ko sa Red Bull 3×3 ay sobrang challenging kasi daming manglalaro na magagaling at lalo na yong panahon sobrang init, bilis mapagod tapos puro physical yong game at na enjoy namin yong game,” said Janao, a former San Sebastian Stag.

Meanwhile, Cabulao, the USJ-R Jaguars ever-reliable big man told CDN Digital that they didn’t expect to win the Cebu qualifiers title because of the talent-laden line-up of teams that competed.

“We were hoping for the best, of course, but we honestly weren’t expecting to win. There were so many good teams composed of talented players, and this has only made us even more thankful for our win,” said Cabulao.

Echavez, one of Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi) best forwards, said that he can’t wait to get to Manila to represent Cebu in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We can’t wait to be the one to represent in Manila, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a great learning opportunity to experience competing with great players in Manila,” said Echavez.

On the other hand, Tabio assured the Cebuano basketball community that they will not leave a single stone unturned in preparing for the national finals and will do their best to win the national title.

“The Cebu basketball community can expect that we’ll give our best during the nationals. To represent Cebu is a great honor, one we carry with immense pride, so this is an opportunity we definitely won’t take for granted,” said Tabio of the USJ-R Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the East Visayas State University (EVSU) of Ormoc City clinched back-to-back titles in the women’s division, while Daily Grind Family (DGFAM) also qualified for the national finals as runners-up.

The Davao qualifiers is set on April 6 followed by April 13’s Manila qualifiers.

The Red Bull Half Court World Finals, which is expected to field 28 teams from various countries, is scheduled in October in New York City.

