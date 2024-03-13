Ramadan: Muslims start 30-day fasting

COTABATO CITY—The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) here celebrates the holy month of Ramadan, as its compound is beautifully lit up as practiced starting Tuesday evening.

In Marawi City, the Mindanao State University added to the festive atmosphere by decorating its campus main gate with colorful lights.

Bangsamoro Mufti (Jurist) Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani has declared that Ramadan started on Tuesday after the moon, a key celestial marker for the start of the holy month, was not sighted during the moonsighting conducted by the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta on Sunday evening.Ramadan is a sacred month in the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and charity.

For 30 days, Muslims will adhere to a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from consuming food or water during daylight hours. This practice is among the five pillars of Islam.Bangsamoro Parliament Speaker Pangalian Balindong called on Muslims to observe Ramadan as a time “to grow spiritually and strengthen our relationship with Allah.”

READ MORE: Bangsamoro Mufti declares start of Ramadan on Tuesday

“It is a month of great importance to us, marked by fasting, prayer and acts of charity,” he said.

In the run-up to Ramadan, many poor families in the region benefited from charitable programs of the BARMM government. The Ministry of Human Settlement and Development began construction of 50 houses in Pigcawayan town, Cotabato province and another 50 in Akbar town, Basilan on March 8, for distribution to selected poor families, funded under the Special Development Fund of the regional government.Flexible work hours

In time for Ramadan, Ebrahim ordered the shift to flexible working hours beginning last Monday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flag ceremony will start at 7 a.m. every Monday, and flag retreat at 3:10 p.m. every Friday.

Regular working hours will resume after Eid’l Fitr, or the end of Ramadan.

“This is the time of the year when we reflect on and deepen our faith in the Almighty Allah through reading the Qur’an, fasting, doing taraweeh and tahajjud prayers, fortifying our community bonds through feeding the needy and orphans and organizing Islamic lectures, among others,” Ebrahim said in a message relayed to the BARMM employees by Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama on Monday.

A Ramadan fair opened on Tuesday evening with at least 50 exhibitors inside the BARMM compound, organized by the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT), attracting people of various faiths who not only marvel at the light displays and but also taste the varied Bangsamoro delicacies.

The fair, which will last until April 5, opens from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It features handicrafts and other gift items produced by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

MTIT Minister Abuamri Taddik said the fair seeks to provide “a welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds to come together, share in the festivities and foster a sense of togetherness.”

