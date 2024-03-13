Enjoy the best deals with Beko Cool Summer Bundles for your home

With the summer fast approaching, it is important to ensure your home is fully equipped for the season. Whether your challenge is keeping produce fresh for longer, spending more time whipping up meals in the kitchen, or simplifying your laundry routine, the right appliances will surely make every task feel more productive and efficient.

More appliances are on sale, so don’t miss out on these limited offers. Experience an elevated lifestyle and the Beko state of mind this summer.

Make your home summer-ready with Beko Cool Summer Bundles and score big savings with up to P60,000 on European-quality products from washing machines, refrigerators, and cookers and freebies valued up to P45,000 until May 30, 2024. Achieve the Beko state of mind with appliances that will help you save time and effort, while also elevating the style and function of your space.

Beko offers washing machines that can help you complete household tasks without checking the laundry frequently. The WCV10746M is a front-load washing machine with 10 kg. capacity for bigger loads and SteamCure+ Hygiene technology for better clothes sanitation and time-efficient stain removal. It also has a ProSmart Inverter for less operation noise, better durability, and sustainability. Originally priced at P49,990 SRP, this item is now available for only P39,990, a total savings of P10,000.

Give your home a high-performance and cost-saving fridge. The Beko GNO480E40HFGBPH is a 16.7 cu. ft. multi-door refrigerator with HarvestFresh technology that mimics the 24-hour sun cycle and helps preserve the freshness and crispness of fruits and vegetables. It also features a ProSmart Inverter Compressor which makes cooling faster, consumes less energy, and has quiet operation. This refrigerator was originally priced at P60,990 and is now available for only P49,891, a total of P11,099 in savings.

Beko also has reliable kitchen products for multitasking cooks. The KDVI90 is a triple oven induction cooker that has 5 induction zones for faster cooking time and to achieve even and precise cooking. It also has triple oven cavities that make the cooker versatile from extreme grilling to delicate cooking. This cooker was originally priced at P149,990 SRP and is now priced at P134,991. The bundle comes with a Beko 16.6 cu. ft top mount refrigerator and stainless steel cookware set worth P50,290, giving a total savings of P65,289.

Experience a new level of convenience with Beko dishwashers. The BDEN38522XQ has AquaIntense technology that will clean even the dirtiest of your plates for easier cleaning. It also has a ProSmart inverter which makes the dishwasher energy efficient with less noise and more durability. From P35,990 SRP, it is now available for P30,590 with freebies such as detergent tablets + dinnerware set worth P3,000, giving a total savings of P8,400.

For more information about Beko in the Philippines, visit beko.ph and follow @bekoph on Facebook and Instagram for the full list of promo offers.

Beko appliances are available at 1st Megasaver, Abenson, AC Marketing, AllHome, Anson’s, Appliance Centrum, Asian Home, Automatic Centre, BHF, Echo Electrical, Fair N Square, Fiesta Appliance Center, Fonts Home appliances, GB Prime, Gloria Bazar, Great World, J Marketing, Jack Trading, JVValeroso Marketing, K-Alwin’z, Lazada, Lucky 4 City Appliances, Magic Appliance, Manhattan Appliance, Mike’s Department Store, NB Marketing, Ocampo’s Megastore, Our Builders, Plusign Home, POS Marketing, Pricewise, RJ Homes, Robinsons Appliances, Royal Star, RS David Marketing, Savers Appliances, SaveYour Home, Shopee, Skytech Appliance, Solidmark, SM Appliance, SVC, Tiongsan, United Motoaliance, VPR Marketing, and Western Appliance.

