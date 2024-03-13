PhilSysID update: PSA-7 logs 6.5 million registrants in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 6.5 million individuals are now registered under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID in Central Visayas as of December 31, 2023.

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA-7) revealed this latest update on Wednesday, March 13.

The PSA-7 stated that these figures represent 91 percent of the region’s 7.2 million registration target for 2023.

Among the provinces in the region, Cebu recorded the highest number of registrations with 4.14 million, followed by Negros Oriental with 1.15 million, then Bohol with 1.13 million, and Siquijor with 90,668.

Meanwhile, the PSA-7 has issued a total of 4.34 million PhilSys IDs, which were delivered to the registrants.

This number represents 66 percent of the total registered individuals, according to the PSA-7.

The region has also issued a total of 2.2 million electronic forms of the IDs, known as ePhilIDs.

The registration for the PhilSysID began in 2020.

READ: More than 82 million Filipinos have registered for PhilSys IDs, says PSA

By June of this year, the PSA aims to have 92 million registered Filipinos for the PhilSys, and as of March, there are already 85 million registrants.

In addition to the registration centers, the PSA-7 has been conducting mobile registrations to facilitate and provide convenience to those who have not yet registered, calling it “PhilSys on Wheels,” according to Edwina Carriaga, the PSA-7’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Carriaga mentioned in a phone interview on Wednesday that they are coordinating with barangays for this activity. However, four years since the registration started, there are still individuals who have not received their physical PhilSys ID cards.

Carriaga said that they can report and approach the PSA-7 for assistance with this matter. One of the reasons for the delay in issuing the cards is the matching process of the individual’s information to ensure there are no duplications.

For those awaiting the issuance of their IDs, Carriaga said that they can track the location of their cards through a link provided on phlpost.gov.ph.

In cases where holders want to renew their IDs, especially those that have been damaged, the PSA is still improving the system and thus cannot process renewals at this time, Carriaga added.

ALSO READ

PSA-7 conducts house-to-house visit to encourage more people to secure PhilSys IDs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP