Man molests 4-year-old niece in Dumanjug

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually molested by her disabled uncle in Barangay Tangil, Dumanjug town.

Police Staff Sergeant Vilma Caballero, chief of the Women and Child Protection Desk (WCPD) of Dumanjug Police Station, said that the incident occurred on Friday, March 8, during which the 62-year-old suspect allegedly touched the victim’s private organ and engaged in other sexual acts.

The mother discovered the incident on Sunday, March 10, while changing her daughter’s diaper, when the victim complained of pain in her private area.

The victim then recounted the incident to her mother, mentioning that her uncle would threaten her with a knife during these acts.

The mother said that she would leave her daughter with her uncle during the daytime as both she and her husband work as conductors.

Since the reglamentary period has already lapsed, the police are unable to arrest the suspect and will need to proceed with the regular filing of the case against him.

The victim underwent a medical examination to confirm the molestation, and a case of rape with sexual assault will be filed against the suspect.

