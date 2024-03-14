Milo Marathon Cebu Leg returns on April 7 after 4-year hiatus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s most prominent and grandest footraces, the 2024 National Milo Marathon Cebu leg, will return after a four-year hiatus on April 7 at a brand new venue — Mandaue City.

The Cebu leg will be one of the three simultaneous legs, alongside Batangas and Laoag, and it is expected to field more than 60,000 runners.

The three simultaneous legs highlight Milo’s 60th anniversary in the Philippines.

Making it more remarkable is that the Cebu leg will be headed by none other than Milo Marathon’s record holder and Olympian, Mary Joy Tabal.

To recall, Tabal, a proud Cebuana, is the lone female marathoner in the Philippines to win the National Milo Marathon finals for six consecutive years. She is also the current record holder for the fastest time.

There’s no better person to helm the local organizing job than Tabal, who admitted that it’s a dream come true to supervise the footrace, which paved the way for her legendary marathon career.

“Wala gyud ko nag duha-duha ug dawat nga anhi ang Milo Marathon Cebu Leg sa Mandaue when they asked me if it’s possible to hold it here. Yes, we’re very open and welcome to have it here, especially since Milo is very close to my heart, said Tabal in a presser on Wednesday at Bai Hotel.

She was joined by Milo Sports Head Carlo Sampan, Run Rio’s Abbie Aranda, and DepEd Mandaue City’s Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Danilo Gudelosao.

“We’re very excited to showcase to the entire country what Mandaue has, especially by giving the runners a good route, also what we can share with the runners kung unsa naa sad sa Mandaue,” Tabal added.

“It’s a good opportunity for us in Mandaue because I’m a product of Milo Marathon. I want to showcase to our younger athletes what the Milo Marathon is all about. It’s where I started to dream to join this footrace.”

The Cebu leg, which serves as a qualifier for the national finals, will have a 21-kilometer half marathon, 10k, 5k individual, 5k family, 3k, and 1k kids.

For Sampan, they are honored to have Tabal as their local organizer for the Milo Marathon as they’re experiencing an influx of their sports programs in Cebu this year.

“We have been experiencing na mainit dating sports programs here in Cebu. We are also very honored to have our very own champion, Mary Joy Tabal. We all know her. She’s a living testament to how sports can fuel us on our journey to success,” said Sampan.

“After the pandemic, many of us have been inactive, so it has been a shared goal for all of us to really make kids active and have healthy lifestyles through the Milo Sports Program.”

Those joining the 2024 National Milo Marathon Cebu leg can visit the registration site at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

The start and finish area of the April 7 race will be located along Ouano Avenue-Mandaue Causeway in front of Bai Hotel.

