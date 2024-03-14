Cebu City sets 14 road opening, widening projects worth P3.8B

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government is set to implement 14 road opening and widening projects this year in a bid to ease traffic.

Engr. Miralex Toribio, acting assistant city engineer of the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), disclosed that around P3.8 billion worth of road opening and widening projects are set to be implemented within this year.

According to Toribio, the road opening and widening projects that DEPW will implement this year include streets from Apas to Banilad via San Antonio Village, from R. Landon Street to J. Alcantara via Urgello Street.

Furthermore, the projects will also extend to the South areas, including the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) to F. Jaca Street in Barangay Inayawan, CSCR to Gabuya St. in Barangay Cogon Pardo, CSCR to L. Gabuya St. in Barangay Cogon Pardo, CSCR to Cabreros St. in Basak San Nicolas, CSCR to Tabada St. in Mambaling.

Streets from Soriano Ave. to Arch. Reyes Ave. leading to Mabolo and Barrio Luz via L. Tudtud St. to P. Cabantan St., Pasil Boulevard to MC Briones St., V. Rama Ave. to N. Escario St. via Nogra St., V. Rama Ave. to Osmena Blvd. through Barangay Sambag 1 via AB Aznar St., CSCR to VH Garces St. in Barangay Inayawan, and V. Rama Ave. to Osmena Blvd. through Barangay Sambag 2 via Visitacion St. are also targeted for the project.

Toribio stressed that the R. Landon Street to J. Alcantara via Urgello Street will be prioritized due to preparations for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in May and the Palarong Pambansa in July.

She added that DEPW is currently surveying the aforementioned streets to determine the number of households that could be affected by its operations.

“So hopefully, naa mi’y gisugdan sa Planning (division). Naa pa mi sa survey ug investigation stage,” Toribio said.

Meanwhile, Engineer Ma. Lilibeth Del Mar, head of DEPW’s Design and Planning Division, stated that R. Landon Street will be widened to alleviate traffic congestion in the area during the two sports events.

“So kinahanglan ato nani masugdan na ang R. Landon kay trapiko raba diha dayun gagmay kaayo ang mga dalan pud diha,” she said.

Del Mar said that DEPW, together with the Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC), Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP), and the Prevention Restoring Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) Team, will hold a consultation meeting with affected households before the project begins.

She further emphasized that the affected households will be relocated to other areas in the city.

