Cebu Daily Newscast: Chocolate hills resort: Bohol governor tells DENR to take legal action ASAP

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, March 14.

The provincial government of Bohol wants to find out how the controversial resort located within the famous Chocolate Hills was allowed to be constructed and operate despite an investigation that started way back in 2018.

Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado this morning, March 14, urged the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR) to take legal action against Captain’s Peak immediately.

The provincial government questioned why the resort still managed to continue construction even though it lacked the documents needed to commence civil works. These included the Environment Certificate of Compliance (ECC).

According to Aumentado, the province started investigating the matter in 2018. At that time, the resort managed to secure clearances from DENR and PAMB. The management also owned titles to the land and mayor’s permit, the governor added.

However, it lacked the ECC, prompting the national government agency to issue a temporary closure.

The local government of Moalboal town in southwestern Cebu reminded the public not to touch marine wildlife when diving in their seawaters.

This after a diver was caught on video touching a passing turtle while diving in Tañon Strait near Panagsama Beach, in Moalboal.

The municipality, famous for its white beaches and world-class dive spots, has launched an investigation into the incident, photos and videos of which went viral.

In a statement, the local government unit (LGU) asked the public and concerned citizens to help them identify the diver in question. Authorities also reminded the public of an existing ordinance that imposes a P2,500 penalty to anyone caught touching turtles and other marine wildlife in its municipal waters.

Pwerteng katawa sa madlang pipol sa pagdala ni social media influencer Rendon Labador og buwak sa patay sa iyang pagbisita sa hospital ni Boss Toyo.

Base sa Facebook post niya niadtong Lunes, Marso 11, gibandera niya ang video sa dihang miadto siya sa hospital harn pagduaw sa na admit nga si Boss Toyo.

Murag bet gyud ni Rendon nga hatagan ug buwak para sa haya ang ilado nga personalidad ug businessman bisan pa nga duna lang kiniy sakit ug kinahanglan lang og pahuway.

Nagkanayon usab si Rendon nga wa kuno siya makahibaw sa rason nganong na admit si Boss Toyo basta feel lang Nina nga bisitahon kini ug dad-an ug buwak.

