Senior citizens in Cebu City to receive cash aid starting March 21



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 90,500 Cebu City senior citizens are eligible to receive their cash aid for the first quarter of 2024 starting March 21, according to the head of the agency overseeing the affairs of the city’s elders.

OSCA Head, Lawyer Homer Cabaral, told CDN Digital in an interview on Thursday, March 14, that the beneficiaries shall receive P3,000 cash aid covering the months of January to March.

Cabaral added that the barangay level distribution will take place from March 21 to 23.

After those dates, Cabaral said that the city’s elders from the north and south districts of Cebu City shall claim their cash aid at the city hall until March 29.

He added that they will also take a short break from the distribution for two days by March 30 and 31 in observance of the Holy Week.

The distribution will continue by April 1 to 4 and they can claim the cash aid still at the city hall, Cabaral said.

Last year, close to 90,000 senior citizens received their financial aid. Cebu City beneficiaries are provided a monthly allowance of P1,000 released every three months of P3,000 per quarter.

