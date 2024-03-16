Postpartum Depression: Understanding the silent cries of mothers



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Many new mothers around the world are unaware that they might be experiencing postpartum blues or, in some cases, depression.

It is one of the most overlooked aspects of motherhood, as many women fail to recognize or acknowledge the changes they are experiencing.

Due to its often unnoticed nature, many have tragically suffered its most severe consequences, ranging from becoming abusive towards their partners, harming their own infants, or to the extreme — death.

A mother’s PPD story

“After giving birth, everything went well until such time, I noticed that I really changed. I didn’t want many people around me, I didn’t want noise, and I didn’t want to talk a lot. I told myself, ‘Basin in ani ra ni; mawala ra siguro ni madugay.’ But little did I know that this was the beginning of my postpartum depression.”

READ MORE:

7 things we can do to help women with PCOS

PCOS: Understanding it; its impact on women’s health

Em-em became a mother at the early age of 18. Although she noticed changes in herself during the early days after giving birth, she was unaware that these were signs of postpartum depression (PPD).

The most vivid behavioral change she noticed was that whenever she found herself alone, she felt drawn into her deepest thoughts as if trapped inside a dark cage, with tears welling up and her mind spiraling into overthinking.

“Every time I am alone, maghinuktok ko, magtulo og kalit akong luha, and magsige ko og overthink. Overthink sa mga butang nga naghatag nako ug trauma before; mga what ifs,” Em-em expressed.

She shared that when his partner already noticed her behavior, he confided to her how she often seemed lost in thought and struggled to respond promptly to his questions or would forget them altogether.

Even in the middle of a conversation, Em-em found herself unable to retain what the other person was saying, even as they were speaking.

“Even mga e-pangtugon nila sa akoa kay malimtan jud nako bisag bag-o pa sila nagstorya nako. Malimot na gani ko og panudlay, makahinumdum nalang ko ig makapanamin ko or makahikap ko sa akong hair na kalkag,” she said.

She also experienced difficulty sleeping, enduring more than a week of sleepless nights, during which she cried while looking at her husband and baby.

According to Em-em, there was a time when she felt like giving up due to exhaustion and a loss of self. However, she could not afford to do so because she thought about her baby and recognized the need to be strong for her child.

This realization compelled her to seek medical support.

As she looks back on her experiences, Em-em realizes that the reality of being a woman, particularly a mother, is never a straightforward journey.

“Kapoy gyud diay ma-babae, ikaw ang mosacrifice sa tanan, ikaw ang mosagubang sa tanan. Naay times ganahan nato e-sulti atong gebati pero dili nalang kay basin bation nila pagsabot. But I am so proud of myself kay og ako lang jud balik balikon ug hinumdum tanan sauna maka ana ko until now ge-unsa nako to? Nakasurvive jud ko sa mga challenges sa akong kinabuhi,” Em-em concluded.

Of all women who give birth worldwide, approximately 15 percent experience postpartum depression (PPD). Among this 15 percent, tragically, many do not survive.

PPD is a multifaceted mental health issue

With Em-em’s story, one could reflect that postpartum depression is a multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive understanding.

And to gain a broader understanding of postpartum depression, we turn to Dr. Regie Afroilan, a medical specialist from the Department of Health and chairman of the Psychiatric Department at Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, who offers a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of this condition.

Dr. Afroilan’s expertise provides a deeper understanding of postpartum depression, its symptoms, and its impact on not only the mother but also the family unit as a whole.

“When we talk about postpartum depression, it pertains to the depression experienced by our family because postpartum doesn’t necessarily affect the mother. It also affects the father, the caregiver, the baby, and also the surrogate,” Dr. Afroilan said.

It’s a type of depression that happens after having a baby, he added.

PPD, emotional highs and lows

According to Dr. Afroilan, individuals with postpartum depression undergo emotional highs and lows. They experience extreme emotions, fluctuating between uncontrolled happiness and profound sadness. They frequently cry, easily tire, and harbor feelings of guilt regarding childbirth.

Additionally, they may feel tense or experience palpitations.

“Kaso nga lang, sometimes, postpartum depression can [turn] to postpartum psychosis wherein the so-called extreme lows of emotions cause you to be paranoid about things. And start feeling… you are annoyed by the people around you,” he explained.

Dr. Afroilan explained that postpartum has three types.

Three types of PPD

Initially, there is postpartum blues, often referred to as baby blues, which is typically deemed a normal experience within the first week after delivery.

However, if these feelings persist for more than one to two weeks, they may develop into postpartum depression. Beyond this timeframe, if symptoms continue for over two weeks or extend beyond a month, it can escalate into postpartum psychosis, and by this time, it needs immediate treatment.

Dr. Afroilan also observed that mothers sometimes feel overwhelmed by the multitude of changes in their lives, exhibiting symptoms such as loss of appetite, sleep disturbances, and abrupt mood swings.

“Sometimes, they feel that the baby is a competition against the father. Nagkakaroon sila ng loss of interest. Sometimes, they do not eat and they lack energy and motivation. [When] they think of it, they now think of suicide,” he said.

Medical assistance, family support is important

With the ongoing struggle of new mothers to cope with the new lives they are entering into, Dr. Afroilan advises that when one already experiences confusion or significant changes in behavior, it is best to seek immediate medical assistance to prevent the situation from worsening.

He also highlights the importance of partners being mindful and providing support to their wives to prevent them from feeling overwhelmed by the challenges they are facing.

“Ang sinasabi lang naman namin usually as professionals, always ensure that you have a healthy mental and emotional well-being and you’re always prepared for your pregnancy. Ang mga ano kasi, ang mga sinasabi nila regarding postpartum depression is that due to the medications — no; or sometimes due to the genetics — no. You should be prepared when the challenge of being pregnant comes [and] you should always seek professional help,” Dr. Afroilan concluded.