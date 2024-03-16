CPA: Alleged construction violations are baseless

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following legal action by the City of Cebu’s Office of the Building Official (OBO), the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) vows to deal with what they see as baseless accusations against them regarding alleged construction code violations.

The dispute arose from complaints, leading to a legal dispute. In a press release to Cebu media on March 15, CPA affirmed its dedication to resolving the allegations through appropriate channels.

“In due time, CPA will answer all unfounded allegations in the proper forum,” said a statement in the press release.

The CPA, a significant entity overseeing port operations in Cebu, has become aware of recent legal action taken by the Office of the Building Official (OBO). The OBO has filed complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas, accusing the CPA of violating construction regulations, particularly related to the National Building Code.

These complaints highlight several alleged violations by the CPA. Although the CPA has not yet received copies of the complaints, they have committed to addressing what they see as unfounded accusations in due course.

Previously, the OBO initiated legal action against the CPA for multiple alleged violations, including unauthorized construction activities within the port area and defiance of authority.

As a consequence of their defiance, criminal and administrative complaints were filed on March 15.

The criminal charges involve 18 counts of National Building Code violations, Usurpation of Authority, and violation of Sec. (3) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Administrative complaints include grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the service’s best interest.

Additionally, Glenn Castillo, a former general manager of the CPA, and Francisco Comendador III, the current general manager, are named as respondents to the allegations.

“Respondents’ violation of Section 301 of P.D. No. 1096 is undeniable. Their acts are willful and intentional. Despite the several notices given by our office, they continue to refuse to follow the law and instead, they keep on making more incursions,” a section of the legal action from OBO reads.

The case was brought about by several notices of violation that OBO issued since February 2023 over the illegal construction of 15 structures inside CPA’s CIP Complex and piers. /clorenciana

