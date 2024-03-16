Another illegal structure at Chocolate Hills ordered probed

CARMEN, BOHOL — Another resort located near the Chocolate Hills in Bohol province is in hot water for alleged construction of illegal structures within the protected area.

Aside from the controversial Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort in Sagbayan town, the Bud Agta in Barangay Tambo-an in Carmen town was also being investigated by the provincial board.

READ: Chocolate Hills resort ‘temporarily closed until further notice’

“It was noted in our report that (Bud Agta) did not follow the guidelines of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB),” said provincial Board Member Jamie Villamor, Chair of the Provincial Board Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Protection.

She said the committee called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to look into the matter.

“We also requested that they inform or furnish us a copy of the result of the technical conference. But none was submitted to us,” she said.

Viewing deck

“The Chocolate Hills Natural Monument is under the control and supervision of the DENR. The province, the governor, or the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has no authority to issue permits for the development of protected areas. Issuance of other permits is under the jurisdiction of the LGU (local government unit), the municipality,” said Villamor.

To reach Bud Agta, another viewing point of the Chocolate Hills, one must climb the hill to enjoy the breathtaking views or appreciate nature’s wonders.

One must take the staircase made of scaffolding and wood at the viewing deck, where plains and the hills are in full view.

Bud Agta opened in 2021. Large tarpaulins placed within the vicinity read that the owner, Angelita Dalagan, was given an environmental compliance certificate by the DENR and that it has a clearance from the Protected Area Management Board.

However, the issued clearances were still subject to verification.

The office of Carmen Mayor Che Toribio-Delos Reyes also said it did not give Bud Agta a business permit for 2024.

Rules

Gov. Aris Aumentado, who earlier summoned the local officials of Sagbayan, said he will also ask officials of Carmen town to explain about this structure in the Chocolate Hills.

Captain’s Peak and Bug Agta both started before he became governor in 2022.

“I found out recently that the original agreement between the DENR and that private company will make stairs made of light materials. Today, I found out that a permanent structure was built in the area. That is a violation of the implemented policy of the PAMB. So, again the DENR should take action on that problem, “ he said.

READ NEXT

Ibaloys reject House bill removing NCIP power to title ancestr…

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP