Bretman Rock gipasidunggan sa Hawaii House tungod sa iyang ‘global influence’

Bongga kaayo ang bag-o nga milestone sa Filipino-American internet personality nga si Bretman Rock.

Giila siya sa Hawaii House of Representative tungod sa iyang “global influence” nga naghatag og inspirasyon sa kadaghanan, ilabi na ang mga Fil-Am citizens sa maong nasud.

“You have overcome obstacles and defied expectations, blazing a trail for others to follow,” matud pa ni State Representative Darius Kila.

Dugang niya, “Your influence reaches far beyond our shorelines and have touched the lives of countless individuals across Hawaii and beyond, inspiring to embrace our uniqueness and celebrate our individuality.”

Sa iyang Instagram, gibandera ni Bretman ang mga hulagway nga kuha sa iyang pagbisita sa House of Representative sa Hawaii.

Miangkon si Bretman nga naglisud siya sa pagtoo nga mahitabo kini kaniya.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity, I never thought this would ever happen, I was just an Ewa Beach boy twerking behind the manupua truck, giving MTV crib tours of my highschool and singing my boba song everywhere,” sey ni Bretman.

“I will never forget this day.”

Dugang niya, “I also got to spend it with the Filipino Caucus and it was so fun and so brown I loved every moment of it and spending it with my people! And girl they had a whole lechon for me for lunch!!! I really felt like a queen.”

Daghan ang mi-react sa Instagram post ni Bretman apil na ang mga celebrities nga sila si Demi Lovato, Mikey Bustos, Winnie Harlow, Geneva Cruz, Inka Magnaye ug uban pa.

“You deserve it all [black heart emojis],” sey ni Demi.

Miingon si Mikey, “I love this! We love you, Bretman! [emoji] Can we pls hang when you are in PH next???”

Si Geneva nagkanayon, “I am truly inspired by watching your growth on social media [crown emoji]. Your authenticity from day one has been truly remarkable and I admire you for speaking your truth. Your parents must be proud of the person you have become. Keep shining like the star you are! [star, Philippine flag, rainbow emojis].”

“Yessss killing it as usual!! [heart, fire emojis],” matud pa ni Inka.

Ang 25 anyos nga si Bretman aduna nay sobra 50 million social media followers.

Una siya nga naila sa iyang paglugwa sa mga international magazines sama sa Time, Forbes ug Variety isip kabahin sa mga top influencers sa tibuok kalibutan.