Bretman Rock rocks Aaliyah’s look two decades later

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A childhood dream come true!

The baddest, Bretman Rock, is channeling his inner Aaliyah by wearing the exact Roberto Cavalli printed dress the late late Queen of R&B wore two decades years ago.

Rock, who has been an avid fan of Aaliyah, was over the moon when he was given the chance to wear the exact dress to the VMAs this year as posted on his Instagram account.

“No one will ever rock it like Aaliyah 🐯 Thank you so much @roberto_cavalli for letting me wear this special piece.. I never thought I would ever be able to wear this, let alone be in the VMAs, when they said I could wear it I literally cried of disbelief..” he wrote.

Aaliyah paired this dress years ago with a pair of strappy heels, while Rock opted to give it a modern twist by wearing thigh-high boots.

“…love Aaliyah and am so honored to have been able to wear this 21 years after her. We love you 🕊,” he continued.

The Let Me Know singer died in a plane crash after shooting a music video in the Bahamas.

She was just 22 years old.

/bmjo

READ MORE: The baddest cousins, Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch