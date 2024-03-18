Fil-Am student found dead in New Jersey

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities have announced the discovery of the remains of Hayley Alvarado, an 18-year-old Filipino American student who had been missing since she left her New Jersey residence shortly before Christmas last year.

Her body was recovered from Newark Bay near a park in Bayonne.

As of March 17, the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death. There were no visible signs of trauma on Hayley’s body, according to authorities.

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call about an unidentified woman who was found in the water near Stephen R. Gregg County Park around 1:30 p.m. on March 5. The woman, later identified as Hayley Alvarado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Last weekend, I received devastating news. After nearly three agonizing months of searching, my daughter Hayley has been found deceased in Bayonne,” Hayley’s father, Stephen Alvarado told Inquirer.net USA.

Alvarado said the authorities requested the entire family to report to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office in Secaucus, “where they informed us about the discovery of her body in Bayonne.”

“The clothing they showed us, including a blue t-shirt marked Delaware that I distinctly remember buying for her during a visit to Maryland two years ago, matched what she was last seen wearing, along with the pants and shoes,” Alvarado recalled. “My wife, Portia, and my sons, Harley and Hanson, and I were overwhelmed with grief upon seeing those items, confirming our worst fears. The police are asking us to wait for the results of the autopsy and DNA test.”

Alvarado said he received a call from authorities on March 11 informing him that his daughter’s dental records matched the unidentified body pulled from Newark Bay.

“We are struggling to come to terms with this heartbreaking news. Your understanding and support during this incredibly difficult time would mean a lot to us,” said the family in a statement.

“Hayley Erin Alvarado, sweetly known by her nickname “Lee” among her close circle (of family and friends), passed away on March 5, 2024, in Jersey City, New Jersey, leaving a legacy of kindness, brilliance and passionate advocacy,” her obituary states.

Born on Oct. 9, 2005, in Tacloban City, Hayley left “a legacy of kindness, brilliance and passionate advocacy” and was “a beacon of light for those privileged to know her,” says the obituary.

“She was a wide reader, an eloquent speaker, and a good leader. Beyond academics, her vibrant spirit shone brightly through her love to give hugs and small stuff or gifts to her family and friends,” it says. “She loves singing, the color violet, colognes, sisig, animes and video games. These brought her immeasurable joy and allowed her to connect with others uniquely and meaningfully.”

Hayley was a student at Montclair State University, where she was a freshman pursuing a BA in Linguistics.

Her remains were cremated on March 14 after a Catholic priest administered the last sacraments.

A memorial is scheduled on March 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Greenville Memorial Home located at 374 Danforth Ave., Jersey City.

A funeral mass will be held on March 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, located at 40 Sullivan Dr., Jersey City.

After the funeral service, Hayley’s cremated remains will be flown to Tacloban, her final resting place.

