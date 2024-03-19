Social work: Helping others help themselves

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Social work is one subtle but important job that helps those in need.

Social work has several focuses or specialties but the main purpose of this noble job is to help the community or individuals cope with the struggles or challenges they are facing.

Today, as we celebrate World Social Work Day, let’s meet one young social worker who is continuing his grandmother’s legacy of serving the community.

Meet, Cliff Japhet M. Cafe, 26, a proud registered social worker from Siquijor.

In a world filled with creatives, doctors, lawyers, and many more professions that play a significant role in our community, Cliff saw working as a social worker as his opportunity to make a difference in his ways.

READ MORE:

Helping kids to deal with trauma: Social workers organize activities for children evacuees

“Growing up, my lola was a community servant, so I was exposed to helping others. This made me realize the value of community service. The opportunity to help people help themselves,” he shared.

Cliff has been a registered social worker for seven years and is loving what he is doing so far.

“The most fulfilling component of my profession as a social worker is the ability to make a difference in the lives of the students in Cebu Province”

Just like every other job, working as a social worker comes with challenges, too.

“There needs to be a coordinated approach among different stakeholders in implementing programs and services to the community,” he added.

But even with the challenges they face from time to time, what keeps him and his team going is the fact that they will be making an impact to the lives of others and that makes everything worth it.

“More than the number of schools served, we hear stories of hope and transformation from children who have benefited from our programs and services,” said Cliff.

These social workers are a symbol of hope to others. The bridge to becoming better, the helping hand they never thought they needed.

Mabuhi atong mga social workers!