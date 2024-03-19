ARQ’s Macado headlines Engkwento 13 on Labor Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines —One of ARQ Boxing Stable’s top prospects, Ramil “The Sharp” Macado, earned his first shot at a regional title on May 1st at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Macado, a former member of the Philippine amateur boxing team, will square off with an equally dangerous foe, Lorenz Dumam-ag, in the main event of the “Engkwentro 13″ fight card of the Cebu-based boxing outfit ARQ Sports.

They will battle for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title.

This will be Macado’s first regional title fight in his young and budding boxing career.

He is unbeaten in eight fights with four knockouts. Last year, he fought three times and won all of them impressively.

He defeated Francis Jay Diaz by unanimous decision in Talisay City, south Cebu, followed by an eight-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Eldin Guinahon in Consolacion town, north Cebu.

He wrapped up 2023 with a second-round stoppage against journeyman Mike Kinaadman last October in Tuburan town, west Cebu.

Macado is known among ARQ Stable as one of the best technical boxers, given his broad amateur experience.

Macado, a native of Koronadal City, said in an earlier interview that his experience as an amateur will be a factor for him but recognizes that professional boxing has its own degree of challenge.

Karon lahi gyud ang naay experience sa amateur nga taas, nakaapil ka sa national team ug makaduwa ka sa pro,” said Macado.

Meanwhile, Dumam-ag, 25, of Zamboanga del Norte, is also unbeaten with nine wins, one draw, and six knockouts.

He is the reigning Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight champion after winning against Anthony Gilbuena last December via a ninth-round TKO.

His only setback was his January 2023 fight against Christian Gagarin, which ended in a technical draw. Gagarin suffered a deep cut in the third round, forcing their bout to end.

The complete fight card for Engkwentro 13 will be announced at its formal launch on March 22, Friday, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

