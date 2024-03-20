Golden Retrievers: The goodest breed we could ever have

CEBU CITY, Philippines– After the maltreatment of a Golden Retriever dog named Killua by a stranger which resulted in death, netizens especially fur parents took the initiative to spread an awareness message with pictures of them and their golden across social media.

According to the American Kennel Club, Golden Retrievers are naturally outgoing, trustworthy, and a family dog. They are joyous and playful dogs, and they maintain this personality to adulthood.

The message reads:



In the post on the Senate of the Philippines Facebook page, Senator Grace Poe called for a ‘broader and tougher law’ against animal cruelty during her privilege speech at the Senate’s plenary session on Tuesday, March 19.

“Animal abuse can be committed not just by extreme violence or torturing for sadistic pleasure but also through simple neglect and abandonment,” Poe stated.

In the post, Poe was pushing for the ‘approval of Senate Bill No. 2458’ or the proposed ‘Revised Animal Welfare Act’, which states ‘improved animal welfare standards and stiffer penalties against animal cruelty.

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri said he is committed to making it a ‘priority measure’ of the Senate.

Hannah Claire, a Golden Retriever owner from Cebu, expresses her anger with what happened to Killua.

“Very barbaric ra ang gibuhat sa laki. Even if naka paak jud si Killua, iya gibuhat kay sobra rapud kaayo. Tagsa raman sad guro ang golden retrievers mahimo aggressive unless unhan nimo pamunal or like imo sila e provoke, tanan ero man guro mo sukol gyud og ma feel threatened sila,” Cavite told CDN Digital.

She also shared that Golden Retrievers are generally very friendly, and even if they don’t know the person, they would approach them and initiate to play with them.

“They are very clingy, affectionate, and loving, gusto na sila near sa ila owners all the time,” she said.

She also shared how her Golden Retriever named Maxi as a pet.

“Si Maxi gani akong Golden, bisan wala siya kaila, iya duolon makig duwa siya then kay dako man lage ang mga golden ang uban taw mahadlok sila bisan ang intention ra sa dog kay makig play.”

She shared that she experienced only once that Maxi got mad and that was when his sibling tried to steal his food.