Rama to CDRRMO chief: Help police catch perpetrators of animal cruelty cases in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama instructed the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) to assist the police in looking into animal cruelty cases in the city on Thursday, May 18, 2023, calling it “unpardonable and condemnable.”

Rama gave Harold Alcontin, the director of the CCDRMMO, the order to seek the assistance of barangay officials in the police investigation and the filing of charges against individuals responsible for the deaths of these animals.

“That is unpardonable. That’s condemnable,” he told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.

“That’s why I’d like to direct now Harold, connect with the police and get it to the bottom, together with the barangay officials and … whoever may have committed it we’ll bring them to court. Have them prosecuted,” he said.

READ: The tragic dog killing in Guadalupe, Cebu City

Guadalupe dogs’ death prompts move of Rama

Cebuanos and netizens expressed sympathy and anger after the news on the tragic dog killing in Guadalupe, Cebu City broke on social media on Wednesday, May 17.

On Friday, May 12, a pet owner from Guadalupe and his wife woke up to the shocking news of the death of their five dogs.

Five of the pet dogs of the Go family in Guadalupe were poisoned by an unidentified perpetrator.

The family, as of now, is still seeking justice and calling out to anyone who can help identify the dog killer.

To recall, the city government held an Animal Welfare Summit last December 2022 attended by various participants from the different sectors to strengthen existing laws and ordinances that protect animals from any form of cruelty and injustice.

READ MORE

Animal lovers decry killing of two American Staffordshire Terriers named Marshall and Millions

City councilor seeks justice for Bonbon, the dog who suffered animal cruelty

Naga cops probe death of dogs in a subdivision allegedly due to poisoning

Animal welfare group: Dogs should have no place on the table

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP