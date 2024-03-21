Cebu City files complaint vs CPA with DENR

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) has filed a complaint against the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for violating environmental laws.

Reymarr Hijara, CCENRO head, along with City Legal Officer (CLO) Carlo Vincente Gimena and advocates Eleodoro Diaz and Manuel Degollacion III, submitted the complaint on March 20.

The issue arose from CPA’s construction work near Aduana, currently the National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu, without obtaining the necessary Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), which was thought to be required.

The ECC is a document issued by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) that grants permission for the next phase of project implementation, including approvals from other government agencies and local authorities.

Hijara emphasized that the CPA’s refusal to obtain an ECC violates the Philippine Environmental Impact System (PEIS) or Section 4 of Presidential Decree 1586.

He requested the DENR, through EMB, to penalize CPA and the project contractor for not following the law.

Additionally, Hijara expressed concerns that CPA’s activities could harm a sensitive ecological area.

He stressed that the CPA project is endangering the ecosystem crucial to local fishermen.

“There are a lot of fishers in the area, and because of the construction, ma-disturb gyud ang ecosystem did to kay evident man nga naay mga fishes and even corals in the area,” Hijara remarked.

Hijara urged the EMB to issue a cease and desist order to stop further damage in the area.

It can be recalled that the Office of the Building Official (OBO) of the City Government also filed 18 criminal and administrative complaints against CPA before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas last March 15. /clorenciana

